S&P 500 Movers: KR, PVH

In early trading on Thursday, shares of PVH topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.9%. Year to date, PVH has lost about 16.1% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Kroger, trading down 5.1%. Kroger is showing a gain of 5.7% looking at the year to date performance.

One other component making moves today is Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, trading up 5.1% on the day.

