S&P 500 Movers: KR, EXPE

In early trading on Monday, shares of Expedia Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 15.0%. Year to date, Expedia Group has lost about 29.0% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Kroger, trading down 2.9%. Kroger is showing a gain of 8.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Citrix Systems, trading down 2.6%, and Royal Caribbean Cruises, trading up 14.9% on the day.

