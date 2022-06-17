In early trading on Friday, shares of Etsy topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.5%. Year to date, Etsy has lost about 66.8% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Kroger, trading down 4.7%. Kroger is showing a gain of 5.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Adobe, trading down 2.6%, and Enphase Energy, trading up 5.0% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: KR, ETSY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.