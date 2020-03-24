S&P 500 Movers: KR, DRI

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Darden Restaurants, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 28.1%. Year to date, Darden Restaurants has lost about 51.8% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Kroger, trading down 3.1%. Kroger is showing a gain of 3.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, trading down 1.4%, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, trading up 26.8% on the day.

