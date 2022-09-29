In early trading on Thursday, shares of Visa topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 0.6%. Year to date, Visa has lost about 16.8% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Carmax, trading down 21.8%. Carmax is lower by about 48.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Aptiv, trading down 6.8%, and Occidental Petroleum, trading up 0.4% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: KMX, V

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.