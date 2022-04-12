In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Discovery topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.8%. Year to date, Discovery registers a 6.6% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Carmax, trading down 5.2%. Carmax is lower by about 24.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Kroger, trading down 2.3%, and APA, trading up 4.7% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: KMX, DISCK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.