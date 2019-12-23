S&P 500 Movers: KMX, APA

In early trading on Monday, shares of Apache topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 8.1%. Year to date, Apache has lost about 6.8% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Carmax, trading down 2.6%. Carmax is showing a gain of 44.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Mosaic, trading down 2.0%, and Boeing, trading up 3.0% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.