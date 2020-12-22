S&P 500 Movers: KMX, AIV

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Apartment Investment & Management topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.8%. Year to date, Apartment Investment & Management has lost about 26.4% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Carmax, trading down 6.0%. Carmax is showing a gain of 7.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, trading down 4.5%, and Apple, trading up 4.6% on the day.

