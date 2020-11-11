S&P 500 Movers: KIM, NOW

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of ServiceNow topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.0%. Year to date, ServiceNow registers a 79.0% gain.
And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Kimco Realty, trading down 5.7%. Kimco Realty is lower by about 35.6% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Zions Bancorporation, trading down 5.5%, and Cadence Design Systems, trading up 4.8% on the day.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Why the Market is Higher Despite the Contested Election, And Why It Can Go Even Higher
- Dow Jones Surges 750 Points After Election; UnitedHealth and Tech Giants Rally; Caterpillar Stock Sinks
- Daily Markets: Stocks Spiking Higher Amid Political Uncertainty and Expected Gridlock
- Hikma Pharma Launches Icosapent Ethyl Capsules In U.S. - Quick Facts