Markets
KIM

S&P 500 Movers: KIM, NOW

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of ServiceNow topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.0%. Year to date, ServiceNow registers a 79.0% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Kimco Realty, trading down 5.7%. Kimco Realty is lower by about 35.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Zions Bancorporation, trading down 5.5%, and Cadence Design Systems, trading up 4.8% on the day.

S&P 500 Movers: KIM, NOW
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: KIM, NOW

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KIM NOW ZION CDNS

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular