S&P 500 Movers: KIM, NOW

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of ServiceNow topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.0%. Year to date, ServiceNow registers a 79.0% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Kimco Realty, trading down 5.7%. Kimco Realty is lower by about 35.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Zions Bancorporation, trading down 5.5%, and Cadence Design Systems, trading up 4.8% on the day.

