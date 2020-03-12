S&P 500 Movers: KIM, COG

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Cabot Oil & Gas topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.3%. Year to date, Cabot Oil & Gas has lost about 3.8% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Kimco Realty, trading down 29.0%. Kimco Realty is lower by about 49.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Royal Caribbean Cruises, trading down 26.4%, and Wellcare Health Plans, trading up 1.4% on the day.

