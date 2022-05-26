Markets
S&P 500 Movers: KHC, DLTR

Contributor
BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Dollar Tree topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 18.5%. Year to date, Dollar Tree registers a 12.6% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Kraft Heinz, trading down 7.2%. Kraft Heinz is showing a gain of 2.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Medtronic, trading down 4.6%, and Dollar General, trading up 15.2% on the day.

