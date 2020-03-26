Markets
S&P 500 Movers: JWN, SYF

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Synchrony Financial topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 13.1%. Year to date, Synchrony Financial has lost about 47.7% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Nordstrom, trading down 3.8%. Nordstrom, is lower by about 57.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Federal Realty Investment Trust, trading down 3.5%, and Discover Financial Services, trading up 12.8% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

