S&P 500 Movers: JPM, LVS

In early trading on Friday, shares of Las Vegas Sands topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 15.1%. Year to date, Las Vegas Sands registers a 15.1% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is JPMorgan Chase, trading down 4.6%. JPMorgan Chase is showing a gain of 1.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are American Express, trading down 3.3%, and Wynn Resorts, trading up 7.0% on the day.

