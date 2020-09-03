Markets
JNPR

S&P 500 Movers: JNPR, CCL

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Carnival topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 11.4%. Year to date, Carnival has lost about 63.4% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Juniper Networks, trading down 5.8%. Juniper Networks Inc is lower by about 4.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Qorvo, trading down 5.4%, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, trading up 11.2% on the day.

