S&P 500 Movers: JKHY, TGT

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Target topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 11.0%. Year to date, Target registers a 18.5% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Jack Henry & Associates, trading down 8.4%. Jack Henry & Associates, is showing a gain of 24.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are TJX Companies, trading down 7.7%, and United Airlines Holdings, trading up 7.0% on the day.

