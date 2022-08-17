In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Agilent Technologies topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.4%. Year to date, Agilent Technologies has lost about 10.7% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Jack Henry & Associates, trading down 7.4%. Jack Henry & Associates is showing a gain of 16.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Analog Devices, trading down 4.7%, and Progressive, trading up 2.5% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: JKHY, A

