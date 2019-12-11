S&P 500 Movers: JEC, IPGP

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of IPG Photonics Corp (IPGP) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.1%. Year to date, IPG Photonics Corp registers a 24.5% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC), trading down 29.9%. Jacobs Engineering Group is showing a gain of 46.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Progressive Corp. (PGR), trading down 3.2%, and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (FCX), trading up 3.1% on the day.

