S&P 500 Movers: JEC, AZO

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of AutoZone (AZO) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 8.2%. Year to date, AutoZone registers a 50.8% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC), trading down 29.9%. Jacobs Engineering Group is showing a gain of 46.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Symantec Corporation (SYMC), trading down 3.0%, and Devon Energy (DVN), trading up 2.6% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.