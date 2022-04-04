In early trading on Monday, shares of Edwards Lifesciences topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.5%. Year to date, Edwards Lifesciences has lost about 5.0% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is J.B. Hunt Transport Services, trading down 9.6%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services is lower by about 11.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Norfolk Southern, trading down 6.8%, and Illumina, trading up 4.2% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: JBHT, EW

