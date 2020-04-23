S&P 500 Movers: IVZ, APA

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Apache topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 10.3%. Year to date, Apache has lost about 59.4% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Invesco, trading down 8.8%. Invesco is lower by about 53.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Citrix Systems, trading down 6.4%, and Las Vegas Sands, trading up 9.9% on the day.

