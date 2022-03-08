In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Valero Energy topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.5%. Year to date, Valero Energy registers a 19.1% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Intuitive Surgical, trading down 5.0%. Intuitive Surgical is lower by about 22.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Align Technology, trading down 4.8%, and DISH Network, trading up 6.3% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: ISRG, VLO

