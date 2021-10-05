S&P 500 Movers: ISRG, MRO

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Marathon Oil topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.0%. Year to date, Marathon Oil registers a 133.5% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Intuitive Surgical, trading down 66.3%. Intuitive Surgical is lower by about 60.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Equinix, trading down 2.7%, and APA, trading up 4.6% on the day.

