S&P 500 Movers: ISRG, APA

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Apache Corp (APA) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 19.9%. Year to date, Apache Corp registers a 20.2% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), trading down 2.8%. Intuitive Surgical is lower by about 2.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are American Tower Corp (AMT), trading down 2.6%, and Micron Technology (MU), trading up 5.4% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

