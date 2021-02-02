S&P 500 Movers: IRM, WAT

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Waters topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.8%. Year to date, Waters registers a 17.1% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Iron Mountain, trading down 5.8%. Iron Mountain is showing a gain of 6.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are DaVita, trading down 4.8%, and United Parcel Service, trading up 4.7% on the day.

