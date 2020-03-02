S&P 500 Movers: IR, TWTR

In early trading on Monday, shares of Twitter topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.5%. Year to date, Twitter registers a 11.4% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Ingersoll Rand, trading down 74.2%. Ingersoll Rand is lower by about 75.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, trading down 6.4%, and Costco Wholesale, trading up 6.4% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.