Markets
IPGP

S&P 500 Movers: IPGP, XRX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 15.1%. Year to date, Xerox Holdings Corp registers a 79.4% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is IPG Photonics Corp (IPGP), trading down 10.5%. IPG Photonics Corp is showing a gain of 13.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Waters Corp. (WAT), trading down 5.5%, and Leggett & Platt (LEG), trading up 11.0% on the day.

S&P 500 Movers: IPGP, XRX
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: IPGP, XRX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IPGP XRX

Other Topics

Stocks

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular