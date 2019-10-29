S&P 500 Movers: IPGP, XRX

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 15.1%. Year to date, Xerox Holdings Corp registers a 79.4% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is IPG Photonics Corp (IPGP), trading down 10.5%. IPG Photonics Corp is showing a gain of 13.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Waters Corp. (WAT), trading down 5.5%, and Leggett & Platt (LEG), trading up 11.0% on the day.

