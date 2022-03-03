In early trading on Thursday, shares of Kroger topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 10.5%. Year to date, Kroger registers a 20.5% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is IPG Photonics, trading down 7.8%. IPG Photonics is lower by about 32.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Viatris, trading down 3.8%, and Best Buy, trading up 7.7% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: IPGP, KR

