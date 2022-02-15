In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Carnival topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.8%. Year to date, Carnival registers a 13.4% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is IPG Photonics trading down 10.7%. IPG Photonics is lower by about 23.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Xilinx, trading down 10.0%, and Epam Systems, trading up 6.8% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: IPGP, CCL

