S&P 500 Movers: IP, JBHT

In early trading on Friday, shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.4%. Year to date, J.B. Hunt Transport Services registers a 35.1% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is International Paper, trading down 3.0%. International Paper is showing a gain of 14.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Packaging Corp of America, trading down 2.5%, and Wells Fargo, trading up 3.6% on the day.

