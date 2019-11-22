Markets
S&P 500 Movers: INTU, JWN

In early trading on Friday, shares of Nordstrom, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.7%. Year to date, Nordstrom, has lost about 20.7% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Intuit, trading down 3.1%. Intuit is showing a gain of 33.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Take-Two Interactive Software, trading down 3.0%, and J.M. Smucker, trading up 3.6% on the day.

