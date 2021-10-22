S&P 500 Movers: INTC, SIVB

In early trading on Friday, shares of SVB Financial Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.4%. Year to date, SVB Financial Group registers a 91.6% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Intel, trading down 10.7%. Intel is showing a gain of 0.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are HCA Healthcare, trading down 5.7%, and Applied Materials, trading up 5.2% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.