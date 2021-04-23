S&P 500 Movers: INTC, SIVB

In early trading on Friday, shares of SVB Financial Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.0%. Year to date, SVB Financial Group registers a 43.2% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Intel, trading down 6.5%. Intel is showing a gain of 17.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Kimberly-Clark, trading down 5.2%, and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, trading up 4.9% on the day.

