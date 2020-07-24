S&P 500 Movers: INTC, AMD

In early trading on Friday, shares of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 10.3%. Year to date, Advanced Micro Devices registers a 43.2% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Intel Corp (INTC), trading down 17.2%. Intel Corp is lower by about 16.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are KLA Corp (KLAC), trading down 6.5%, and FirstEnergy Corp (FE), trading up 4.2% on the day.

