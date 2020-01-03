Markets
INCY

S&P 500 Movers: INCY, LW

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Friday, shares of Lamb Weston Holdings (LW) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 8.3%. Year to date, Lamb Weston Holdings registers a 5.8% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Incyte Corporation (INCY), trading down 10.1%. Incyte Corporation is lower by about 11.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are American Airlines Group (AAL), trading down 5.3%, and Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC), trading up 5.1% on the day.

S&P 500 Movers: INCY, LW
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: INCY, LW

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

INCY LW

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular