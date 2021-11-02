S&P 500 Movers: INCY, ANET

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Arista Networks topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 24.1%. Year to date, Arista Networks registers a 74.6% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Incyte, trading down 8.9%. Incyte is lower by about 27.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Mosaic, trading down 8.5%, and Under Armour, trading up 17.1% on the day.

