S&P 500 Movers: ILMN, VTRS

In early trading on Monday, shares of Viatris topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.6%. Year to date, Viatris has lost about 22.4% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Illumina, trading down 6.8%. Illumina is lower by about 39.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Marathon Oil, trading down 5.4%, and Charter Communications, trading up 3.4% on the day.

