S&P 500 Movers: ILMN, RMD

In early trading on Friday, shares of ResMed (RMD) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 13.8%. Year to date, ResMed registers a 27.6% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Illumina (ILMN), trading down 9.8%. Illumina is lower by about 5.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are VF Corp. (VFC), trading down 8.2%, and Intel Corp (INTC), trading up 7.0% on the day.

