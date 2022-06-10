In early trading on Friday, shares of CF Industries Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 2.9%. Year to date, CF Industries Holdings registers a 29.2% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Illumina, trading down 9.1%. Illumina is lower by about 46.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Adobe, trading down 5.7%, and Mosaic, trading up 2.8% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: ILMN, CF

