In early trading on Friday, shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.5%. Year to date, Broadridge Financial Solutions has lost about 2.9% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Illumina, trading down 7.7%. Illumina is lower by about 44.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are ResMed, trading down 1.3%, and DISH Network, trading up 3.1% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: ILMN, BR

