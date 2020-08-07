S&P 500 Movers: ILMN, BIIB

In early trading on Friday, shares of Biogen topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 10.6%. Year to date, Biogen registers a 3.5% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Illumina, trading down 12.4%. Illumina is showing a gain of 5.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are FleetCor Technologies, trading down 9.6%, and DXC Technology, trading up 9.0% on the day.

