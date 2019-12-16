S&P 500 Movers: IFF, WDC

In early trading on Monday, shares of Western Digital Corp (WDC) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.0%. Year to date, Western Digital Corp registers a 57.2% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF), trading down 6.5%. International Flavors & Fragrances is lower by about 6.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Symantec Corporation (SYMC), trading down 3.0%, and Micron Technology (MU), trading up 4.0% on the day.

