S&P 500 Movers: IBM, DOV

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Dover Corp (DOV) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.2%. Year to date, Dover Corp registers a 44.8% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is International Business Machines Corp (IBM), trading down 5.5%. International Business Machines Corp is showing a gain of 18.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Textron (TXT), trading down 4.0%, and United Rentals (URI), trading up 6.6% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.