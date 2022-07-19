In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Carnival topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.0%. Year to date, Carnival has lost about 49.7% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is International Business Machines, trading down 7.2%. International Business Machines is lower by about 4.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Signature Bank, trading down 7.1%, and PVH, trading up 4.7% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: IBM, CCL

