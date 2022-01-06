S&P 500 Movers: HUM, LW

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Lamb Weston Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 10.6%. Year to date, Lamb Weston Holdings registers a 10.2% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Humana, trading down 9.5%. Humana is lower by about 11.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Bath & Body Works, trading down 3.9%, and Hess, trading up 4.0% on the day.

