S&P 500 Movers: HSIC, MOS

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Mosaic topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 13.5%. Year to date, Mosaic has lost about 28.3% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Henry Schein, trading down 7.9%. Henry Schein is lower by about 2.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Eastman Chemical, trading down 7.0%, and Host Hotels & Resorts, trading up 9.3% on the day.

