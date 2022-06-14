In early trading on Tuesday, shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 12.7%. Year to date, C.H. Robinson Worldwide registers a 5.0% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Henry Schein, trading down 4.0%. Henry Schein is lower by about 2.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Pool, trading down 3.5%, and FedEx, trading up 12.6% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: HSIC, CHRW

