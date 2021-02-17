Markets
HSIC

S&P 500 Movers: HSIC, A

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Agilent Technologies, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.7%. Year to date, Agilent Technologies, registers a 13.1% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Henry Schein, trading down 8.2%. Henry Schein is lower by about 3.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are TechnipFMC, trading down 3.2%, and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, trading up 3.2% on the day.

S&P 500 Movers: HSIC, A
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: HSIC, A

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HSIC A FTI FCX

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest