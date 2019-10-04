S&P 500 Movers: HPQ, SWKS

In early trading on Friday, shares of Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.1%. Year to date, Skyworks Solutions registers a 18.9% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is HP (HPQ), trading down 7.9%. HP is lower by about 17.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Apache Corp (APA), trading down 2.4%, and Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW), trading up 2.4% on the day.

