In early trading on Thursday, shares of Epam Systems, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.6%. Year to date, Epam Systems, has lost about 54.6% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is HPQ, trading down 7.2%. HP Inc is lower by about 4.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 6.0%, and Tractor Supply, trading up 3.4% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: HPQ, EPAM

