S&P 500 Movers: HPQ, DLTR

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Dollar Tree topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 11.3%. Year to date, Dollar Tree registers a 3.6% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is HPQ, trading down 10.3%. HPQ is lower by about 25.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Kohl's, trading down 6.3%, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals, trading up 7.5% on the day.

